Another sector in Bandra Kurla Complex to be opened up for residential activity

India’s premier business district, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), has taken yet another step to reposition itself as a business-cum-luxury residential district.

Almost a year after the BJP-led government of Maharashtra relaxed norms permitting residential activity on plots reserved for commercial purposes in BKC, the state-run Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has drawn up a plan to permit high rise residential activity in another one of its commercial blocks.

In 2019, the then Devendra Fadnavis government had permitted mixed use in the commercial district. While first permitting the activity in the G-block where top corporate houses have been allotted lands, the agency has now planned similar development in the neighbouring E-block, where 24 high-end commercial establishments have come up on 160-hectare developable land.

MMRDA Commissioner RA Rajeev confirmed to The Indian Express that the agency has floated a global tender for designing a master plan for the new mixed-used plan. While buildings in the E-text block are currently permitted to build up to 45 metres, the plan, said officials, is to increase this buildable space by permitting further verticalisation, up to 90 metres.

Officials admitted that for such a plan to materialise, the MMRDA would first need clearance from the Union aviation ministry. The commercial district falls in the airport funnel zone and attracts curbs on permissible building height.

For the past few years, the state government has been pushing the Union ministry for the relaxation of height norms, but the latter is yet to sanction it. “We have requested the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to conduct a fresh aeronautical study. We will be willing to bear expenses for the same. The proposal is under consideration of the AAI,” said Rajeev.

With economic growth in slowdown mode, the agency has been finding it difficult to sell commercial floor space.

It is of the opinion that promoting mixed-use will attract investors.

According to sources, the agency has plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore with the help of the proposed new plan. Rajeev said, “The revenue generated can be used for pushing other development activities.”

Incidentally, 50 per cent of the buildings in the region are situated in the coastal regulation zone, where there are some development curbs. The new plan is also meant to facilitate the construction of two upcoming Metro rail stations in the sector by 2021. One of them is proposed to be built for the underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro route, while the other one, on an elevated portion, is meant for the DN Nagar-Mankhurd-Mandala metro route.

