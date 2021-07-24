Another FIR against Param Bir

A second case of extortion has been registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh at Kopari police station in Thane pertaining to the same series of alleged incidents for which he was booked earlier this week. This is the third FIR registered against Singh.

Apart from Singh, four others, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere, businessman Sanjay Punamia and two of his close aides have also been named in the FIR.

The complainant, Sharad Agarwal, is the nephew of Sham Sundar Agarwal, on whose complaint the Marine Drive police had registered a case against Singh and five other police officials on Wednesday.

Separately, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau and CID are conducting several other enquiries against Singh ever since his allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh, who had to step down as Home Minister in the wake of those allegations and is now being investigated by the CBI.