Another faculty member of IIMC Amravati suspended for ‘supporting’ complainant

A DAY after an FIR was filed against Regional Director of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Amravati, Professor Anil Kumar Saumitra, by assistant professor Vinay Sonule, one more faculty member was suspended on Tuesday.

Anil Jadhav, who is an adjunct faculty at the IIMC Amravati, received the suspension order on email on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jadhav said, “I was shocked after receiving this order on my e-mail. I fail to understand the reason behind this. I was not given any notice or memo before this. I have not indulged in any misconduct at the institute. This clearly shows ill intentions as I was one of those who supported Sonule.”

Jadhav plans to challenge the order, first with the head office in Delhi and then with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) if the issue remains unresolved.

Sonule, too, has decided to move CAT. He said, “Timely action from police on the FIR could have averted action taken against Jadhav.” Sonule has already filed an FIR under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act with Amravati Police, after receiving suspension order from Saumitra on Monday.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Sonule complained of intentional harassment by Saumitra for some months as he belongs to a specific community. Saumitra, a former BJP member, has been a controversial figure in the past and in May 2019, he was suspended from the party’s primary membership for calling Mahatma Gandhi “father of Pakistan” in a Facebook post.

Prof Saumitra declined to comment on the issue and suggested getting in touch with administrative consultant

Sanjay Pakhode. When contacted, Pakhode too declined to comment.

DCP of Amravati, M M Makandar, said, “We are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken once it concludes.”