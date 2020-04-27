Another cop dies, second from city

He is the second Mumbai Police personnel to die of coronavirus. (Representational Photo) He is the second Mumbai Police personnel to die of coronavirus. (Representational Photo)

A 53-year-old constable posted at the Protection and Security Branch, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, passed away early Sunday morning.

He is the second Mumbai Police personnel to die of coronavirus. On Friday, a 57-year-old constable posted at Vakola police station passed away at Nair hospital.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the families of the two policemen will be given Rs 50 lakh each and one member of the families given a job. He added that two senior officers have been assigned at the city and state level to look into any problems that policemen are facing. In addition, two hospitals have been earmarked for policemen facing medical issues.

A Mumbai Police officer said the 53-year-old was admitted to MGM hospital in Kamothe on April 17 with severe back pain. “He did not initially display any symptoms of COVID-19. He tested positive on Friday,” the officer added.

The constable, who was part of the branch’s administrative office in Ballard Pier, had recovered from cancer three years ago. “Since then he had a desk job,” the officer said.

The 57-year-old constable from Worli had been admitted to Nair hospital on April 22. He died on Friday. He had been posted at Vakola police station since 2015.

Families of both constables are under quarantine.

In Navi Mumbai, police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the wife of a constable passed away on Saturday, days after testing positive. The constable and his daughter have also tested positive, while his son’s diagnosis is awaited.

Across Maharashtra, 107 police personnel have tested positive, of whom seven have recovered. Most of these police personnel live in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

