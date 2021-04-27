Another cop accuses Param Bir of corruption, writes to CM Thackeray

Param Bir Singh, who was removed as the Mumbai Police commissioner following the Ambani terror scare case, had earlier written to Thackeray accusing former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh of setting money collection targets for police officers. (File)

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an inspector who had worked under former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh when the latter was posted as the Thane Police commissioner between 2015 and 2018, has accused Singh and some other officers of corruption.

The 14-page letter, written on April 20 by Inspector B R Ghadge – currently posted at Akola police control room – has also been sent to Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and the state DGP. The case has been handed over to the Anti Corruption Bureau.

Ghadge himself has a case of corruption and one of firing on a builder registered against him when Singh was the Thane Police commissioner. As per his letter, five “false” cases have been registered against him. In 2015, too, Ghadge had alleged that Singh had got a corruption case registered against him as he did not follow his instructions.

Ghadge confirmed to The Indian Express that he had complained against Singh. Singh, however, did not respond to calls and messages.

In his letter, Ghadge has alleged that Singh took between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for transferring officers in the Thane commissionerate. He claimed that as “Diwali gift”, Singh took 40 tola (466 gm) of gold biscuits from DCPs and between 20 to 30 tola and 30 to 40 tola gold biscuits from senior inspectors.

Ghadge has also named some junior and senior officers who he claimed collected money on behalf of Singh. He has alleged that in several cases, Singh would take money for not naming people in FIRs. He also claimed that in the Thane fake call centre scam and the Vicky Goswami drug bust cases, Singh took hundreds of crores to not name particular persons as accused in FIRs.

Moreover, Ghadge accused Singh of indulging in corrupt activities during his earlier postings as well. He claimed that cases were registered against him at Singh’s behest, as he did not obey his illegal orders.

“Even in the past, I made these allegations but nothing came out of it. I request you to form an SIT to investigate these allegations and also close the false cases registered against me,” he wrote.

Earlier, similar corruption charges were made by Inspector Anup Dange against Singh, following which, the home department had ordered an inquiry. Acting state DGP Sanjay Pandey is currently conducting two inquiries against Singh, including the one based on Dange’s complaint. So far, it is unclear if he will be asked to investigate this complaint as well.

Singh, who was removed as the Mumbai Police commissioner following the Ambani terror scare case, had earlier written to Thackeray accusing former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh of setting money collection targets for police officers. It eventually led to the CBI registering an FIR against Deshmukh.