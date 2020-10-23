Another complaint against Kangana Ranaut over tweet on Mumbai police

The complaint seeks action against Kangana Ranaut including sedition, promoting enmity between different communities and incitement under the Indian Penal Code. (File)

Another criminal complaint has been filed against Kangana Ranaut before the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri on Thursday alleging that the actor made “derogatory remarks” against the Mumbai police on the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The complainant, a city-based lawyer, claims that tweets by Ranaut on Twitter have “defamed our country, its police, authorised government bodies, executive machineries all being established by law in India”. It claims that Ranaut “made fun of the judiciary” after a court in Bandra last week directed the Mumbai police to file an FIR against her for her tweets on a private complaint made by another person.

The complaint seeks action against Ranaut including sedition, promoting enmity between different communities and incitement under the Indian Penal Code. The matter will be heard on November 10.

