scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Another complaint against Arthur Road jail guard

An undertrial booked by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case moved an application seeking strict action against prison guard Anil Ingale for alleged misbehaviour and inhuman treatment.

A similar plea was made before another court by accused-turned-approver Danish Ali, following which the court had warned Ingale on Tuesday. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Another complaint against Arthur Road jail guard
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after a special court warned a prison guard from Arthur Road jail for allegedly misbehaving with an undertrial, another court received a similar complaint against the guard on Wednesday.

An undertrial booked by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case moved an application seeking strict action against prison guard Anil Ingale for alleged misbehaviour and inhuman treatment.

Appasaheb Deshmukh moved the application through his lawyer before the special court, following which the court sought for a detailed report from the superintendent of jail and the guard.

More from Mumbai

A similar plea was made before another court by accused-turned-approver Danish Ali, following which the court had warned Ingale on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 03:05 IST
Next Story

Congress moves EC, alleges ‘targeted violence’ by BJP

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close