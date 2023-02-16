Another complaint against Arthur Road jail guard

A day after a special court warned a prison guard from Arthur Road jail for allegedly misbehaving with an undertrial, another court received a similar complaint against the guard on Wednesday.

An undertrial booked by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case moved an application seeking strict action against prison guard Anil Ingale for alleged misbehaviour and inhuman treatment.

Appasaheb Deshmukh moved the application through his lawyer before the special court, following which the court sought for a detailed report from the superintendent of jail and the guard.

A similar plea was made before another court by accused-turned-approver Danish Ali, following which the court had warned Ingale on Tuesday.