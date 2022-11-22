Another child dies of measles; toll reaches 10

One more child succumbed to measles in Mumbai on Monday, taking the toll to 10, of which, nine are from the city while one was reported from Bhiwadi, Thane. The civic body’s death committee has confirmed eight other suspected associated deaths in the city as ‘deaths due to measles’.

On November 19, a 15-month-old girl from Govandi that falls under the M-East ward succumbed to the infection.

As per the BMC, the child had Hydrocephalus — a medical condition with the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain.

At the age of five months, she was operated upon for the same.“On November 3, she developed a fever and cough. In two days, she had rashes and was admitted to the paediatric ward at a government hospital. She was detected with left ventricular hypokinesia,” said an officer.

On November 11, she developed heart failure and was shifted to the paediatric ICU. When her condition deteriorated further, she was put on ventilator support but that didn’t help.