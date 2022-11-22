scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Another child dies of measles; toll reaches 10

On November 19, a 15-month-old girl from Govandi that falls under the M-East ward succumbed to the infection.

Since the start of November, government-run JJ hospital has been witnessing two to three patients with measles on an average on a daily basis, of which nearly 20 per cent are above the age of 10. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

One more child succumbed to measles in Mumbai on Monday, taking the toll to 10, of which, nine are from the city while one was reported from Bhiwadi, Thane. The civic body’s death committee has confirmed eight other suspected associated deaths in the city as ‘deaths due to measles’.

As per the BMC, the child had Hydrocephalus — a medical condition with the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain.

At the age of five months, she was operated upon for the same.“On November 3, she developed a fever and cough. In two days, she had rashes and was admitted to the paediatric ward at a government hospital. She was detected with left ventricular hypokinesia,” said an officer.

More from Mumbai

On November 11, she developed heart failure and was shifted to the paediatric ICU. When her condition deteriorated further, she was put on ventilator support but that didn’t help.

