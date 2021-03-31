Another car tracked down, registered under Waze’s name: NIA

THE NIA on Tuesday tracked down a four-wheeler registered in the name of suspended police officer Sachin Waze, who was arrested in connection with the Ambani terror scare case. This vehicle, a Mitsubishi Outlander, was registered in Waze’s name. The agency has seized five cars in this case so far.

Apart from this, NIA also questioned a Gujarat-based trader, who was earlier interrogated by the anti-terrorism squad. The trader is believed to have provided SIM cards used by the accused. An NIA official said the trader was being questioned.

The official said they had been searching for this particular car, and it was found at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai outside a housing society. “We are yet to seize it. However, we had been looking for this vehicle,” the officer said.

Sources, however, said Waze had sold the vehicle to his colleague, Sharad Ovhal, also posted in Crime Intelligence Unit. Ovhal, a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, was also summoned by NIA earlier in the case.

The importance of the vehicles seized in connection with the case is to trace if any of them were used in the crime.

The NIA is trying to search for the vehicle in which the gelatin sticks were procured and the one in which Mansukh Hiran, who used the Scorpio vehicle, is believed to have been killed. The seized vehicles have been sent for forensic analysis.