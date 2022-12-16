scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Annual Sunni meet at Azad Maidan today and Sunday

This is the 30th annual ijtema being organised by the Sunni Dawat-e-Islami.

On December 16, the Ijtema is exclusively for women and on December 18, the Ijtema will be held for men.
Over three lakh Muslims are expected to gather at Azad Maidan for two days, Friday and Sunday, for the annual Sunni Ijtema, a religious meet, where community leaders will give speeches on social issues like the role of women in society, poverty, ignorance and obscenity in public. Ijtema is a congregation for preaching. This is the 30th annual ijtema being organised by the Sunni Dawat-e-Islami.

On December 16, the Ijtema is exclusively for women and on December 18, the Ijtema will be held for men. Over one lakh women are expected to attend the gathering on Friday and two lakh men are expected to attend the meet on Sunday.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 03:27:22 am
