Anna Hazare ‘threatens’ fast, says PM taking country towards dictatorship

ANTI-CORRUPTION CRUSADER Anna Hazare on Wednesday “threatened” to sit on a fast from January 30 at his village in Ralegan Siddhi, seeking the implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has written that it was “becoming difficult to bear the lies of the government”.

He has alleged that the Narendra Modi government was ignoring the decision of constitutional bodies and trying to take the country towards dictatorship.

Hazare wrote, “In our country, the Constitution is right on top. To run the country on democratic principles, Parliament has been set up as a constitutional body. No matter which party the government belongs to, to run the country on democratic lines, it is important to abide by the decision of a constitutional body… but you and your government are not implementing the decision of constitutional bodies. I think this is a threat to our democracy.”

Recalling his anti-corruption movement in 2011, he stated, “In 2011, citizens of the country carried out a peaceful jan andolan. The government had then promised to come up with the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act. The government, however, did not keep its promise that forced me to hold a fast at Ralegan Siddhi on December 10, 2013. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2013, and in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2013. On January 1, 2014, the President gave his assent to the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act. On May 26, 2014, your government came to power. It was then expected that the act will be implemented immediately. But it has been five years since your government came to power, the act has not been implemented.”

Hazare added five years had passed, but neither an Opposition leader nor a legal expert had been appointed. “To make the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, the entire country came to the streets. The Supreme Court has also slammed your government over the appointment of Lokpal. Despite this, your government is not ready to appoint Lokpal. Then the question that arises is, is this the right democracy? The government which does not implement the decision of constitutional bodies such as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is trying to take the country from democracy to dictatorship,” he wrote.

He further alleged that the government did not recognise Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel and had sidetracked the truth for political power. He further wrote that he had “lost confidence” in the Prime Minister. “Before you came to power, you seemed to be the one who believed in working for the society and the country. It seemed like the country had got the right leader. But after you left truth aside, I have lost trust in you,” he said.