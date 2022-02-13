Anna Hazare suspends proposed fast against MVA’s wine policy

Social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday announced his decision to suspend the proposed indefinite fast from Monday in protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across Maharashtra.

The decision comes in the wake of his meeting with Principal Secretary (Excise) Walsa Nair Singh who had travelled to Hazare’s village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district on Saturday and assured him that the government would not go ahead with the policy before holding consultations with citizens.

“Walse Nair Singh and other senior officials… have given me a written assurance that wine will not be sold in grocery stores and the decision about the new wine policy will be taken after holding wide consultations with the citizens. I believe in democracy and that issues can be resolved with discussions. Hence, after getting an assurance, I have decided to suspend my announced hunger strike,” Hazare said.

Hazare has urged the government to get citizens’ response within three months.

On January 27, the Maharashtra cabinet passed a proposal to allow the sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in stores with an area over 1,000 sq ft. The decision invited sharp criticism from Hazare who wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging the government to withdraw the move and threatened to go on a fast from February 14.

The government then deputed officials for discussions and assured Hazare that it did not intend to promote liquor in the state. The villagers also advised the activist not to proceed on the indefinite fast considering his advanced age.

Hazare, who has campaigned against alcohol for long, said, “I firmly believe the government should withdraw the wine sale in supermarkets and shops. Why do you want to promote addiction?” How will it serve the state government and its people, he wondered, arguing, “There are already thousands of beer bars, liquor shops and permit rooms in the state. Why should the government promote more sale of wine?”

“I have made it known to the government how their decision has hurt me. I don’t feel like living in the state. Wine and liquor is not Maharashtra’s culture… We are a state where the great warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and saint-reformer Tukaram lived. We should follow their teachings. Why push the new generations to alcohol?”

Responding to the development, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The BJP was firmly opposed to the Cabinet’s decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets. The state unit of the BJP will continue its opposition till the government withdraws its decision.”