Saturday, February 05, 2022
Anna Hazare writes to Maharashtra CM against wine policy, warns of indefinite strike

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, Hazare expressed disappointment with the decision and said state welfare mandated creating awareness against liquor.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 5, 2022 10:01:40 pm
Last week too, Hazare had expressed his displeasure on the cabinet decision. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has threatened to go on an indefinite strike against the state government’s decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops across Maharashtra.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, Hazare expressed disappointment with the decision and said state welfare mandated creating awareness against liquor.

“The government’s decision to permit sale of wine in supermarkets and step-in shops does not augur well for the state and its people’s welfare. The state government should initiate measures against liquor addiction,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, the cabinet decision would encourage people towards consuming liquor, he said.
“If the government persists with its policy, I will go on an indefinite strike,” Hazare said.

Last week too, Hazare had expressed his displeasure on the cabinet decision.

For the past several decades, Hazare has been leading a campaign against liquor and was instrumental in making his own village — Ralegaon Siddhi – “liquor-free”.

