ABSDC scam: Govt okays filing of chargesheet against NCP MLA, 4 others

THE STATE Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the filing of chargesheet against NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam, who has been in jail since 2015, and four government officials in the Anna Bhau Sathe Development Corporation scam.

The Cabinet approved the proposal for filing the chargesheet under Section 197 of the CrPC. Section 197 deals with the prosecution of public servants. When any person, who is a public servant, is accused of any offence alleged to have been committed by him while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty, no court shall take cognizance of such offence except with the previous sanction of the state government.

The Cabinet also granted sanction for the prosecution of then managing director Shravan Bawane, then manager Sugriv Gaikwad, then office assistant Chandrashekhar Dongre and then accountant Sushma Kasbe.

The case dates back to the period between 2011 and 2014, when Kadam used to head the corporation. As many as Rs 3.65 crore were allegedly misappropriated from the corporation’s Parbhani office.

The corporation provides funds meant for the welfare of the backward Matang community and its 12 other sub-castes. As per the charges against the accused, of the Rs 5.51 crore deposited in the corporation Parbhani office, only Rs 1.85 crore was allegedly disbursed to the beneficiaries. The remaining amount was allegedly siphoned off by the accused.

There had also been allegations that the money that had been siphoned off was used to purchase luxury vehicles. Subsequently, a case was filed against the five. Kadam was arrested for his role in the case in 2015. Most people suspected to have benefited were said to be his supporters.