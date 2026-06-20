From anime to Formula One simulators, C.O.R.E festival opens in Mumbai this weekend

Actor Jackie Shroff addresses the audience on the main stage during the C.O.R.E. pop culture festival at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

Mumbai will host what organisers describe as India’s first large-scale official pop culture festival this weekend, with C.O.R.E. (Culture of Real Experiences) bringing together anime, gaming, comics, music and sports-themed attractions at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Presented by District by Zomato, the two-day festival has been designed around five themed zones: Tokyo Street, Multiverse Street, India Gully, Mixtape and Kids Cosmos featuring a mix of interactive installations, merchandise stalls, workshops, cosplay events and live performances.

Tokyo Street focuses on Japanese pop culture and anime. The zone includes collectibles and merchandise based on popular franchises such as Doraemon, Dragon Ball Z and Jujutsu Kaisen. Visitors can also participate in workshops on manga drawing, Japanese calligraphy and origami, while streaming platform Crunchyroll has set up an anime-themed escape room.