From anime to Formula One simulators, C.O.R.E festival opens in Mumbai this weekend

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Mumbai will host what organisers describe as India’s first large-scale official pop culture festival this weekend, with C.O.R.E. (Culture of Real Experiences) bringing together anime, gaming, comics, music and sports-themed attractions at the Jio World Convention Centre.
Presented by District by Zomato, the two-day festival has been designed around five themed zones: Tokyo Street, Multiverse Street, India Gully, Mixtape and Kids Cosmos featuring a mix of interactive installations, merchandise stalls, workshops, cosplay events and live performances.
Tokyo Street focuses on Japanese pop culture and anime. The zone includes collectibles and merchandise based on popular franchises such as Doraemon, Dragon Ball Z and Jujutsu Kaisen. Visitors can also participate in workshops on manga drawing, Japanese calligraphy and origami, while streaming platform Crunchyroll has set up an anime-themed escape room.
Multiverse Street is centred around global entertainment franchises and superhero culture. The zone includes themed installations inspired by Friends, Spider-Man, Jurassic World, Shrek and Minions. A cosplay museum displaying costume recreations and merchandise stalls are also part of the attraction.
India Gully showcases Indian comics, mythology and science-themed exhibits. The section features Amar Chitra Katha publications, ISRO-themed displays and installations based on Indian entertainment franchises, including a Baahubali Inspired throne.
Mixtape Street combines music, sports and lifestyle experiences. Visitors can try Formula One racing simulators and take part in football-themed gaming challenges, while several brands have set up interactive installations across the zone.
The festival will also host live performances by artists including Ritviz, Nucleya, Karan Kanchan, AminJaz, W.i.S.H and ONEmpire.
For children and families, Kids Cosmos features attractions based on popular film and television franchises, including Moana and Toy Story*, along with games and activity zones.
Organisers said the festival aims to bring together communities that usually engage with pop culture online by offering a common physical space for fans of anime, gaming, comics, music and films.
The event is being held at a time when anime conventions, cosplay gatherings and gaming festivals have seen growing participation in India, reflecting the increasing popularity of global and homegrown pop culture franchises among younger audiences.
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