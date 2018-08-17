Animal slaughter: Bombay HC calls civic body’s system of issuing online permits ridiculous

The court observed that the online mechanism was “ridiculous” as it was granting permission “without any verification and application of mind” and directed it to take corrective steps. The court observed that the online mechanism was “ridiculous” as it was granting permission “without any verification and application of mind” and directed it to take corrective steps.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday observed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had adopted a “ridiculous system” of granting online permission to purchase and slaughter sheep or goats outside Deonar abattoir. The plea claims that the online system has no mechanism of verifying the place, where one would be slaughtering the animals.

The court observed that the online mechanism was “ridiculous” as it was granting permission “without any verification and application of mind” and directed it to take corrective steps. The court also said that the way permissions are granted, the earlier applications should also be scrutinised and reviewed.

The permissions were issued for the animals to be sacrificed on Bakri Eid from August 22 to 24. The court also accepted a statement made by the corporation that the process of granting online permission should be immediately stopped till August 22.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Jiv Maitri Trust challenging two public notices issued and published by the general manager, Deonar Slaughter House, stating that the BMC is granting licences for the sacrifice on unlicensed premises outside the abattoir.

The order was passed after the court was informed that some applications that got BMC’s nod between August 13 and August 16 bore fake names and the place of slaughter was mentioned as a courtroom in the Bombay High Court.

Advocate Sujay Kantawala, appearing for the petitioners, said the corporation without any verification granted permission to applicants named Neil Armstrong and Shaun Vaz to slaughter five goats in court room 13 of the Bombay High court, where the same petition is being heard. Another permission was granted to an applicant – Adv Khorzan – to slaughter five goats at 805, Arcadia building, Nariman Point. All the three permissions were granted this week. The petition said the notice violated animal and environmental laws and disregarded the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App