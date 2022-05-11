scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Animal rights volunteers’ attack case: 2 men get bail

The Chunabhatti police had claimed that a mob of 18 to 20 people had assembled and attacked the two volunteers in January after a pick-up tempo was stopped and checked on the suspicion of carrying beef.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 11, 2022 2:31:57 am
Lawyer Sana Raees Khan, appearing for Sameer and Nawab, had said that there was no evidence to show that the injuries sustained by the complainants were caused at the instance of the two accused.

A sessions court recently granted bail to two men in Mumbai, booked for allegedly attacking two persons working as animal rights volunteers after suspected seizure of beef.

The court said that while the FIR mentions that a mob had attacked the complainants, no specific role was attributed to accused Nawab Qureshi and Sameer Qureshi. It also said that offences were serious but investigation in the case has been completed.
The court said that the accused have been in custody since January and as nothing has been recovered from them, their further custody was not needed.

Lawyer Sana Raees Khan, appearing for Sameer and Nawab, had said that there was no evidence to show that the injuries sustained by the complainants were caused at the instance of the two accused.

