Anil Parab: Staffers will be subjected to dismissals, suspensions if they don’t return to work on time

State Transport Minister Anil Parab on Thursday again appealed to striking staffers of the Maharas-htra State Road Transport Corpor-ation (MSRTC) to resume work before April 22, as per the directions of Bombay HC. MSRTC staffers have been on strike since October 28 demanding the merg-er of the corporation into the state government so as to avail the benefits of government servants such as, salaries, pensions, and allow-ances as per the pay commission.

While MSRTC had approached the court against the strike, it had said on Tuesday that it was willing to withdraw the plea. The Bombay High Court directed the employees to return to work by April 22 and asked the corporation not to take disciplinary action against the employees once they resume work. “But even before that, I have appealed seven times at least to the staff to not continue the strike and that no action will be taken against anyone if they return to work. However, some of the workers did not come,” Parab told mediapersons on Thursday.

“Even this time, we have assured the court that we would take the employees back without any action against them. The court has directed all the staff to return to work by April 22. However, if they do not return to work within this period, they will be subjected to the same suspensions, dismissals and terminations as before,” he added.

Hundreds of striking staff gathered at the Azad Maidan, celebrating, assuming that the court has given direction in their favour. Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who is representing the striking staff, has not announced their stand on the agitation in the light of the court directions. He has also not spoken on whether the court has given any direction on the merger of the corporation with the state government, one of the main demands of the protesters. He said he will first go through the written official order of the court.