Anil Parab quizzed by Enforcement Directorate for eight hours

Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being served summons by the central agency.

Parab, who reached the ED office at 11 am, left around 7 pm. “Based on the summons I had received, I came to the ED office. I have answered all questions that were asked. The ED is an authority and it is my responsibility to respond to it and not to any individual. I will definitely cooperate in future as well,” Parab told mediapersons after coming out of the ED office.

In the morning, Sena workers had gathered at Parab’s residence in Bandra (East) to show solidarity.

Last week, the ED had issued summons asking Parab to appear before it on Tuesday. Earlier as well, it had issued summons to Parab but the minister had sought 14 days from the agency citing his pre-scheduled public engagements.

The ED is investigating Parab on the basis of statements given by dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been arrested in the Ambani terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. These statements are a part of the ED prosecution complaint filed against the personal assistant and personal secretary of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze in his statement has claimed that Parab received crores as bribe from deputy regional transport officer Bajrang Kharmate for transfers of 10 police officers in Mumbai last year.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Kharmate and also searched a few places in Pune and Nagpur linked to him after his name cropped up during its probe on Deshmukh. The agency has also recorded statements of witnesses against Kharmate and Parab.

Deshmukh is being investigated by the ED in connection with an alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering case.

The ED has alleged that Deshmukh, while acting as the home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” through Waze.

According to the ED, of this, Rs 4.18 crore was deposited in cash with four Delhi-based shell companies – Reliable Finance Corporation Private Limited, VA Realcon Private Limited, Utsav Securities Private Limited and Sital Leasing and Finance Private Limited.

These firms subsequently donated the entire money to Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan Trust, a charitable trust headed by Deshmukh and his family.