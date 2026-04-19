Uddhav Sena MLC Anil Parab alleges cartelisation in MMRDA tenders, flags key Mumbai projects

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab has written to the MMRDA Commissioner, claiming that bidders are being pressured to withdraw in favour of preferred firms.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiApr 19, 2026 03:45 PM IST
Anil ParabShiv Sena MLA Anil Parab (File photo).
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab Sunday alleged large-scale bid rigging and cartelisation in tenders floated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, claiming the process is causing losses to the public exchequer.

In a letter to Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, the Sena (UBT) MLC flagged alleged irregularities in tenders related to fibre optic cabling on the Atal Setu, the BKC–Chunabhatti connector, and a foot over bridge (FoB) at Vikhroli.

Parab alleged a pattern in which tenders are floated and bids invited, after which some bidders are pressured to withdraw, reducing competition before contracts are awarded to a preferred firm.

Referring to the Rs 90-crore Vikhroli FoB project, Parab said eight bidders had initially participated, but six later withdrew. The tender, he said, has not been opened even 2 months after the closing, raising concerns about transparency.

He demanded that the bids be opened in the presence of all bidders or the tender be cancelled and reissued, and called for action against firms that withdrew.

Parab also pointed to repeated deadline extensions in the Atal Setu fibre optic tender, stating it has been extended “eight to ten times” since February without clear justification, allegedly to favour a particular bidder.

He has sought details of all tenders since January 2026 that have been extended more than three times, including participating bidders and final awards.

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Parab warned that if corrective steps are not taken, he would approach the Lokayukta and the Central Vigilance Commission and raise the issue in the Assembly.

The MMRDA had not responded to the allegations.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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