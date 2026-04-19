Uddhav Sena MLC Anil Parab alleges cartelisation in MMRDA tenders, flags key Mumbai projects

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab Sunday alleged large-scale bid rigging and cartelisation in tenders floated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, claiming the process is causing losses to the public exchequer.

In a letter to Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, the Sena (UBT) MLC flagged alleged irregularities in tenders related to fibre optic cabling on the Atal Setu, the BKC–Chunabhatti connector, and a foot over bridge (FoB) at Vikhroli.

Parab alleged a pattern in which tenders are floated and bids invited, after which some bidders are pressured to withdraw, reducing competition before contracts are awarded to a preferred firm.