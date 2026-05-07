Anil Parab, 4 others acquitted in case linked to Dapoli resort

A special court in Khed, Ratnagiri cleared them of charges including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
2 min readMumbaiMay 7, 2026 02:40 AM IST
Anil Parab, 4 others acquitted in case linked to Dapoli resortSena UBT leader Anil Parab
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Sena UBT leader Anil Parab and four others were acquitted in a case linked to a resort in Dapoli in Ratnagiri.

A special court in Khed, Ratnagiri cleared them of charges including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

MLC Parab, sarpanch Suresh Tupe, gramsevak Anant Koli, Sudhir Pardule, a circle officer, and Jayram Deshpande, sub-divisional officer, were acquitted by the court.

The case was based on a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who had alleged that illegal permission was acquired for the construction of Sai Resort, on land falling under coastal zone regulations.

It was also alleged that the local gram panchayat was cheated for taxation purposes, during the construction of the project. The court said that these allegations were not proved.

The court said that although Somaiya was an important witness, he was not examined.

“He was the important witness. However, prosecution has not examined Kirit Somaiyya to prove the offence against the accused,” special judge P S Chandgude said in the order.

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The court said that there was no proof that the public servants named in the case as accused had made any pecuniary gains or had disproportionate sources of income.

The court said that there was also no proof brought before it that the officials had illegally sanctioned permission for construction in a coastal regulation zone. It also said that no offence was proved that the assessment of the building for taxation was done before the construction was completed. Parab’s lawyer S S Butala had said that the there was no proof that any losses were caused to the government.

“The prosecution has not proved that the accused No.1 to 5 in collusion with each other have committed the offences as alleged,” the court said.

A separate case was filed by the Enforcement Directorate based on these allegations, which remains pending.

Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

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