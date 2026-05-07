Anil Parab, 4 others acquitted in case linked to Dapoli resort

Sena UBT leader Anil Parab and four others were acquitted in a case linked to a resort in Dapoli in Ratnagiri.

A special court in Khed, Ratnagiri cleared them of charges including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

MLC Parab, sarpanch Suresh Tupe, gramsevak Anant Koli, Sudhir Pardule, a circle officer, and Jayram Deshpande, sub-divisional officer, were acquitted by the court.

The case was based on a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who had alleged that illegal permission was acquired for the construction of Sai Resort, on land falling under coastal zone regulations.