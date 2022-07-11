scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea rejected in corruption case

Deshmukh, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde's pleas were rejected by the court.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 11, 2022 10:31:54 pm
The CBI had filed a chargesheet on June 2 (Representational)

A special court Monday rejected the default bail plea of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and two of his staffers booked in a corruption case. Deshmukh, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde’s pleas were rejected by the court. They had submitted that the CBI had filed an “incomplete” chargesheet against them.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet on June 2 against the three.

Their lawyers said some media reports had claimed that the chargesheet comprised of 59 pages and alleged that it was “incomplete”. They filed for bail under Section 167 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which has provisions for bail in case the investigating agency does not file its complete chargesheet against the accused within the prescribed time limit.

