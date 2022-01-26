Anil Deshmukh submits application seeking ATS documents in Ambani terror scare case

FORMER MAHARASHTRA home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday submitted an application before the Chandiwal Commission seeking documents and file notings from the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) regarding their probe in the Ambani terror scare case.

Deshmukh has claimed that the documents provided by the ATS will expose the then Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh who was misleading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government about the investigation and developments in the Ambani terror scare case.

The Commission has asked the ATS to provide the necessary details within a week’s time and posted the matter for hearing on February 3.

A Scorpio vehicle with gelatin sticks was parked outside the residence of lndustrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 last year.

While initially the Mumbai Police was investigating the case, it was later handed over to the Maharashtra ATS before the NIA took over the case.

While in his initial application before the Commission, Deshmukh alleged that it was the ATS investigation that led to Singh being shunted from the Mumbai Police to the post of DG Home Guards, Singh’s lawyers objected to some of the paragraphs in the application. Later, the Commission asked Deshmukh to write a simple application seeking ATS documents without mentioning anything else.

In his application filed before the Commission through his lawyers Girish Kulkarni and Prashant Pawar, Deshmukh said certain facts would come to light once the documents with the ATS were brought before the Commission. On Monday, Deshmukh had said he would expose the “Param Satya” about why Singh had written a letter on March 20 last year, making allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

Deshmukh’s lawyer told the Commission that the documents collected by the ATS were produced before the authorities at Mantralaya. Standing in the witness box, Deshmukh told the Commission that some of those documents were produced when he was the home minister which showed how Singh was misleading the Maharashtra government regarding the terror scare probe.

Apart from this, Waze has also sought some reports and official communication between the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police.

Hearing in the Chandiwal Commission is at its fag end with evidence of the majority of witnesses being recorded. It is believed that by next month, the Commission will report its findings to the state government that will decide on further course of action.

In March last year, then Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had alleged on the floor of the House that dismissed cop Sachin Waze, who was probing the case, had some role in the crime. Soon after, the government handed over the probe to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad. It was the ATS that made the first arrests in the case and recorded Waze’s statement.

The matter was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which eventually filed a chargesheet in the case against 10 persons, including Waze. The NIA also called Singh to record his statement and later issued further summons to him.

A lawyer said that the documents provided by the ATS would help the Chandiwal Commission that has been asked to investigate the allegations of corruption made against Deshmukh by Singh in his letter. Singh alleged that Deshmukh had set targets for policemen to collect money and hand over to him.

Later, following a Bombay High Court order, the CBI registered an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and investigation is on in the case.