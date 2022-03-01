scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

CBI gets nod to record former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement in jail

The agency had moved a plea seeking to record Anil Deshmukh’s statement for three days from March 3-5 in connection with the allegations of corruption against him.

Written by Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 1, 2022 12:32:00 pm
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar, File)

A special court has granted permission to the CBI to record the statement of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with its probe into allegations of corruption. Officials of the CBI approached the special court on Monday seeking to record his statement at Arthur Road jail where Deshmukh is lodged.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November for alleged laundering of bribes collected from restaurant and bar owners in Mumbai.

A plea was moved by the CBI seeking to record Deshmukh’s statement for three days from March 3 to March 5. The court has allowed the investigating officer and three others assisting him to visit the jail.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“They are also permitted to carry necessary stationery, electronic devices and documents for the purpose of recording statements. Jail authority to make necessary arrangements accordingly by following protocol and the provisions of the jail manual. The jail authority is further directed to follow rules and regulations of Covid-19 pandemic situation,” the court said in its order.

Previously, the CBI had sought permission to record statements of Deshmukh’s staffers, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande, who are also behind bars. It also recorded the statement of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, who has been named by the ED in its complaint.

More from Mumbai

The CBI had begun a probe into the case following orders from the Bombay High Court last year to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against Deshmukh. So far, no arrests have been made by the CBI in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement