CBI gets nod to record former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement in jail

A special court has granted permission to the CBI to record the statement of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with its probe into allegations of corruption. Officials of the CBI approached the special court on Monday seeking to record his statement at Arthur Road jail where Deshmukh is lodged.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November for alleged laundering of bribes collected from restaurant and bar owners in Mumbai.

A plea was moved by the CBI seeking to record Deshmukh’s statement for three days from March 3 to March 5. The court has allowed the investigating officer and three others assisting him to visit the jail.

“They are also permitted to carry necessary stationery, electronic devices and documents for the purpose of recording statements. Jail authority to make necessary arrangements accordingly by following protocol and the provisions of the jail manual. The jail authority is further directed to follow rules and regulations of Covid-19 pandemic situation,” the court said in its order.

Previously, the CBI had sought permission to record statements of Deshmukh’s staffers, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande, who are also behind bars. It also recorded the statement of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, who has been named by the ED in its complaint.

The CBI had begun a probe into the case following orders from the Bombay High Court last year to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against Deshmukh. So far, no arrests have been made by the CBI in the case.