Anil Deshmukh seeks permission to be shifted to private hospital

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Monday sought permission to be shifted to a private hospital for a surgery.

Deshmukh was arrested in November last year by the ED in connection with allegations of money laundering and bribes taken from restaurant and bar owners.

Deshmukh’s plea, filed through lawyer Aniket Nikam, states he is a 73-year-old suffering from various ailments and has been in jail for the past six months. Last month, Deshmukh suffered a fall in jail and dislocated his shoulder for which JJ Hospital had suggested a surgery, his plea states.

It adds that since tests prescribed to him are not available with JJ Hospital, he be permitted to be referred to a private hospital. The court has directed the ED to file a reply.

On Monday, the ED also filed a reply on the additional documents submitted by Deshmukh’s son Hrishikesh as part of his anticipatory bail application. The ED has opposed Hrishikesh’s application stating he did not cooperate with the summons issued to him and did not appear before the agency for the probe. It states that there is material against him in the chargesheet. The court has adjourned the hearing to May 23.