Anil Deshmukh seeks bail in CBI’s corruption case

Two days after being granted bail in connection to a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), former state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday approached a special court seeking bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI, in which he remains in custody.

In his bail plea, Deshmukh said that the CBI has acted in a “partisan and biased” manner. He also cast doubts on the credentials of the witnesses cited against him, including dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh was arrested on charges of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Among the evidence cited by the CBI is the statement of Waze, who had claimed that bribes were taken from bar owners in Mumbai at the behest of Deshmukh.

“The entire case is based on inter alia on the statement of Parambir Singh and Sachin Waze, a tainted cop… regarding him there is ample evidence available on record that he himself was in fact the sole person instrumental in the collection of illegal bribe money from bar owners,” the bail plea filed through lawyers Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh said.

The plea cited Waze’s flip-flop before the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission, appointed by the state government for an inquiry into allegations made by Singh against last Deshmukh.

In June, the CBI court has accepted a plea for pardon filed by Waze after the central agency’s go-ahead. Waze is now a prosecution witness in the case.

“The agency has proceeded to get the main/principal accused Sachin Waze declared as an approver, which itself demonstrates that there is absolutely no substance in the case and in order to sensationalise the matter and somehow continue the harassment and persecution of the applicant, the evidence is being fabricated,” the bail plea stated. It listed the various cases against Waze and claimed that he was Singh’s “blue -eyed boy”, whose suspension from the police was revoked after 16 years.

“Both have acted in cahoots with each other and in order to save their own skin as well as to pass the buck on to the applicant, absolutely false statements have been made having no credibility as well as evidentiary value,” the plea alleged. It added that Deshmukh is a 73-year-old man with health issues and cannot be termed a flight risk if granted bail.

Following this, the court asked the CBI to file a reply to the plea.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had granted Deshmukh bail in the money laundering case filed by the ED.