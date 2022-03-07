scorecardresearch
Monday, March 07, 2022
Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Waze submit written notes of arguments to Chandiwal Commission

By: Express News Service | Mumbai
March 7, 2022 10:07:10 pm
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze

LAWYERS OF former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and other concerned parties, on Monday submitted their written notes of arguments before the one-member Chandiwal Commission, which is probing corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

On Tuesday, the concerned parties can file a rejoinder if they are opposed to any of the written arguments submitted. Once the rejoinders are submitted, the Commission will likely hear the final oral arguments.

So far, the Commission has heard submissions made by Deshmukh, Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and others in the course of inquiry. The lawyers of the concerned parties were given a chance to cross-examine those deposing before the Commission.

In its final order, the Commission will decide if there is any merit to the allegations of corruption made by Singh against Deshmukh.

The Commission had been set up by the Maharashtra government based on a letter written by Singh.

