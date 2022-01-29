Low-rank cop like Waze could not have direct access to home minister: Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea

CLAIMING THAT a “low-rank” assistant inspector could not have had direct access to the state home minister, Anil Deshmukh, in a fresh bail plea moved before a special court earlier this week, has raised doubts over the statements given to the ED by dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

Deshmukh, the state’s former home minister, who was arrested on November 2, last year, by the ED, has filed his first bail plea on merits after a court earlier rejected his plea for default bail. Among the evidence against Deshmukh, the ED has relied on Waze’s statements alleging that he was instructed by the minister to collect money from bar owners as bribes.

“…a very peculiar circumstance in this case is that the home minister of a state is being accused of money collection by a lower-level rank officer, Sachin Waze, who was an API with a highly dubious past. Pertinently, the state of Maharashtra has a strength of approximately 2.5 lakh police personnel with around 10,000 APIs across the state. It would be preposterous to even assume that such a low-rank officer would have direct access to the home minister of the state surpassing all the hierarchy as claimed by Sachin Waze,” the bail plea filed through lawyer Aniket Nikam states.

Deshmukh’s plea relied on the submissions made by various persons before the state-appointed Justice K U Chandiwal Commission, appointed to probe the allegations against him. The plea alleged that former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh is the “mastermind” of the Antilia bomb scare case. (Singh is not an accused in the Antilia case).

The plea added that Singh has submitted a pursis before the commission stating that all allegations are based on hearsay. The plea said that Waze has refuted his own allegations by stating before the commission that on February 24, 2021, he had met Deshmukh for an official meeting. Waze also said that he had neither made any payment or offer to Deshmukh or his staffer, Kundan Shinde – who has been arrested by ED – or others nor was any demand made by Deshmukh, the plea said.

Deshmukh has relied on the statements of two other police officers, whose statements have also been relied on by the ED in its chargesheet, albeit contradictory. The officers have told the commission that they were not instructed to collect money from any bar, the plea stated.

Calling himself a “victim of gross prosecution”, Deshmukh has said that he was targeted, as he has become an eyesore for several vested interests for malafide considerations. The plea added that he suffers from various ailments and considering his political and social background, he cannot be considered a flight risk.

Further, the plea said that the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been “reduced to instrument of oppression”. It added that with CBI not filing a chargesheet in the case, which is the main offence based on which the ED had filed a complaint, the trial is not likely to begin anytime soon.