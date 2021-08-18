Deshmukh skips ED summons again, offers to cooperate with probe

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons that had asked him to appear before the agency on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering and corruption case.

Deshmukh instead sent a letter to the agency through his lawyer Inderpal Singh. Deshmukh in his letter said the Supreme Court, while refusing him interim relief, granted him liberty to seek appropriate remedy available under the Code of Criminal Procedure. The former minister said, therefore, he decided to move the appropriate court in a day or two.

Deshmukh has requested ED officials to wait for the outcome of the court proceedings that he intends to initiate. Also, he has offered to make himself available for his statement to be recorded by an electronic medium of the agency’s choice.

This was the fifth summon to Deshmukh by ED. So far, he has not appeared before the agency for even once.

Deshmukh had moved the Supreme Court, asking for a fair and reasonable investigation in the money laundering case. The SC heard the case on August 16 and did not grant him any interim relief from the ED action.

The ED is probing the financial transactions of Deshmukh and his family. So far, the agency has found that Deshmukh, while acting as the home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” through now dismissed Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Waze, who has been arrested in the Ambani terror scare case.

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount received by a trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

The ED probe is in line with the CBI investigation into former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.

In his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed as the Mumbai Police chief, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers, including Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore, including Rs 40 to 50 crore each month from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.