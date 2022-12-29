Anil Deshmukh released on bail: Two co-accused remain in jail, Sachin Waze seeks to turn approver

Along with Anil Deshmukh, two of his staffers were also arrested in the CBI case and ED case. Their current status:

Sanjeev Palande: Personal secretary to Deshmukh, Palande was arrested in July 2021 by the ED. He was also granted bail by the Bombay High Court on December 20 in the case filed by the ED. He was arrested in April this year in the CBI case. Palande’s plea in the CBI case is pending before the High Court and is likely to be heard next month.

Kundan Shinde: Private assistant to Deshmukh, Shinde was arrested in July 2021 by the ED and in April this year by the CBI. His first bail plea in the special court in the ED case was rejected last year. Currently, his bail applications are pending in both cases before the respective special courts. He is likely to argue on grounds of parity as the other accused have been granted bail.

Sachin Waze: Dismissed cop Waze was not arrested by the ED during the probe but he was named in the chargesheet. In November this year, the special court granted him bail. Waze had said in his bail plea that he was not arrested by the ED during the investigation and his custody in the case was not required. He has also made an application to be made approver in the case, through which he can become a prosecution witness for the agency against the other accused. The ED has given its no-objection to this but the plea is pending before the special court.

Waze was not arrested in the CBI case. He had made a plea to become an approver before the chargesheet was filed. The CBI too had given its no-objection and the court had allowed his plea granting him pardon with conditions. Waze, however, remains in jail in the NIA case, in which he was booked for allegedly planting gelatin sticks in an SUV near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February 2021.

The other accused named by the ED include Deshmukh’s sons, Salil and Hrishikesh, who were granted bail by the special court in November. They were not arrested in the case. The bail was part of procedure as they were named in the chargesheet filed by the ED.