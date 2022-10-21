scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Anil Deshmukh to remain behind bars as court rejects his bail in corruption case

The corruption case was filed by the CBI, alleging that it was at Anil Deshmukh’s behest that bribes were collected from bar owners by dismissed policeman Sachin Waze.

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2021 and is currently in judicial custody. (File photo)

A special court Friday rejected bail to NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a case of alleged corruption filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court earlier this month in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The corruption case was filed by the CBI, alleging that it was at Deshmukh’s behest that bribes were collected from bar owners by dismissed policeman Sachin Waze.

With his bail being rejected by the CBI court on Friday, Deshmukh will continue to remain in jail.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

The ED arrested Deshmukh in November last year. The former minister, in his bail plea, had said that the CBI has acted in a “partisan and biased” manner, while also casting doubts on the credentials of the witnesses cited against him, including Waze and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

More from Mumbai

The bail plea cited Waze’s flip-flop before the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission, appointed by the state government for an inquiry into allegations made by Singh against Deshmukh last year.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 03:39:37 pm
Next Story

Gold prices slip ahead of Dhanteras on global weakness, spot demand likely to be robust

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement