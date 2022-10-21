Anil Deshmukh to remain behind bars as court rejects his bail in corruption case

A special court Friday rejected bail to NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a case of alleged corruption filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court earlier this month in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The corruption case was filed by the CBI, alleging that it was at Deshmukh’s behest that bribes were collected from bar owners by dismissed policeman Sachin Waze.

With his bail being rejected by the CBI court on Friday, Deshmukh will continue to remain in jail.

The ED arrested Deshmukh in November last year. The former minister, in his bail plea, had said that the CBI has acted in a “partisan and biased” manner, while also casting doubts on the credentials of the witnesses cited against him, including Waze and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The bail plea cited Waze’s flip-flop before the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission, appointed by the state government for an inquiry into allegations made by Singh against Deshmukh last year.