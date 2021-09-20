Anil Deshmukh concealed income of about Rs 17 crore: IT probe

The income tax (IT) department has alleged that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has concealed income of about Rs 17 crore to evade taxes.

Without naming Deshmukh, the IT department in a statement said it has searced 30 premises linked to Deskmukh across Nagpur, Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata.

The tax authority has alleged three educational institutions of the Trust have “indulged in inflation of expenses in which salaries paid to the employees were partly collected back in cash”. The total amount of inflation by the institutes is pegged at Rs 12 crore.

“During the search, it was also detected that the Trust, apart from suppression of receipts, has paid substantial amounts to brokers for arranging admissions. Such payments, to the tune of about Rs 87 lakh, have been paid in cash and are completely unaccounted,” said the IT department.

The tax agency has seized incriminating documents, loose sheets and other digital evidences from the premises linked to Deshmukh. According to the tax department, Deshmukh family has indulged in money laundering — a charge that is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The tax agency said it has found evidence to prove that the trust recieved “bogus donations” of Rs 4 crore through Delhi-based companies.

“Evidence found during the search clearly indicates concealment of income to the extent of about Rs 17 crore. Several bank lockers found during the course of the search operation have been put under prohibitory orders,” said the IT department.

Deshmukh is being investigated by the CBI and the ED in connection with an alleged bribery and corruption case.

Last month, the ED filed its first prosecution complaint against Deshmukh’s personal assistant and personal secretary who are currently behind bars.

The ED has alleged that Deshmukh, while acting as the home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” through now-dismissed Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Waze, who has been arrested in the Ambani terror scare case.

According to the ED, of this, about Rs 4.18 crore was then deposited in cash with four Delhi-based shell companies — Reliable Finance Corporation Pvt. Ltd, VA Realcon Pvt Ltd, Utsav Securities Pvt. Ltd. and Sital Leasing and finance Pvt. ltd. These firms subsequently donated the entire money to Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan Trust, a charitable trust headed by Anil Deshmukh and his family.

Deshmukh is also under the CBI scanner after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s alleged corruption against the NCP leader. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.

In his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after he was removed as the Mumbai Police chief, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers, including Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.