Anil Deshmukh graft case: Court allows CBI to quiz Sachin Waze

A SPECIAL court on Friday allowed the CBI to interrogate dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in connection with its probe into the corruption charges against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The CBI had interrogated Waze in April and recorded his statement. On Thursday, the central agency again sought access to him.

Waze is currently in Taloja jail after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly planting explosives near the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The agency had told the court that it seeks to question him again in connection with certain developments in its probe. The CBI had filed a complaint after conducting a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

While the CBI is yet to make arrests in the case, it has been recording statements of various persons related to the alleged offence including bar owners and managers. Waze had claimed that he was asked to collect money from them and it is alleged that it was done at the instructions of Deshmukh.

The Enforcement Directorate which has so far arrested the private secretary and private assistant of Deshmukh claims that over Rs 4 crore were collected by Waze. Deshmukh has called the probe “politically motivated”.