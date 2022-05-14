scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Treat Anil Deshmukh at govt, not private hospital: Mumbai Court

Deshmukh, arrested by the CBI and ED in connection with a corruption and money-laundering case respectively, dislocated a shoulder last month at Arthur Road Jail, where he has been lodged since November.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 14, 2022 2:26:06 am
The court said that the required test is available at KEM Hospital. It directed hospital authorities to decide on Deshmukh’s required treatment and hospitalisation and sought a report. (File)

A special court Friday directed that former home minister Anil Deshmukh be sent to civic-run KEM Hospital for a test for his dislocated shoulder and JJ Hospital for further treatment. The court rejected his plea to be shifted to a private hospital.

Deshmukh, arrested by the CBI and ED in connection with a corruption and money-laundering case respectively, dislocated a shoulder last month at Arthur Road Jail, where he has been lodged since November.

He had moved a plea to be shifted to a private hospital for tests and treatment.

More from Mumbai
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The court said that the required test is available at KEM Hospital. It directed hospital authorities to decide on Deshmukh’s required treatment and hospitalisation and sought a report.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 13, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 13, 2022: What you need to read today
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...Premium
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement