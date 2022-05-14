Treat Anil Deshmukh at govt, not private hospital: Mumbai Court

A special court Friday directed that former home minister Anil Deshmukh be sent to civic-run KEM Hospital for a test for his dislocated shoulder and JJ Hospital for further treatment. The court rejected his plea to be shifted to a private hospital.

Deshmukh, arrested by the CBI and ED in connection with a corruption and money-laundering case respectively, dislocated a shoulder last month at Arthur Road Jail, where he has been lodged since November.

He had moved a plea to be shifted to a private hospital for tests and treatment.

The court said that the required test is available at KEM Hospital. It directed hospital authorities to decide on Deshmukh’s required treatment and hospitalisation and sought a report.