Anil Deshmukh files bail application in money laundering case

Former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Tuesday filed a bail application before the special court in Mumbai, two months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Deshmukh through his lawyer Aniket Nikam said in his plea that he was sent to judicial custody, extending beyond the 60 days as per the Criminal Procedure Code, and hence he should be released on statutory bail. The court is likely to hear the arguments Wednesday. This is Deshmush’s first bail application.

Deshmukh was arrested on November 2. The plea says that there is an embargo in extending his custody beyond 60 days. “That in a surreptitious manner without disclosing to this Honourable Court that the statutory period of 60 days shall expire on January 1, 2022, the respondents (ED) obtained remand till January 9 when the matter was listed on December 27, 2021,” Deshmukh’s plea says.

The ED filed a chargesheet against Deshmukh on December 29. His bail plea says that the court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet which is a prerequisite for the purpose of granting remand.

“Thus, on the expiry of the said period of 60 days, if investigation is not completed and cognizance is not taken, an indefeasible right of statutory bail accrues to the accused…,” the plea states.

The ED has claimed that Deshmukh is the primary beneficiary of the alleged bribe collected by dismissed cop Sachin Waze from bar owners between December 2019-March 2020. While the first chargesheet in the case named 14, including Waze as an accused, the supplementary chargesheet has named 12 others, including Deshmukh, his sons Salil and Hrishikesh along with companies allegedly linked to them.