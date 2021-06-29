Anil Deshmukh skips ED summons again, says ‘not prudent’ to appear in person due to Covid-19

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) expressing his inability to appear before it in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Deshmukh has asked the ED to record his statements through any “audio/visual” medium of their choice.

In a letter to the ED on Tuesday, Deshmukh wrote, “I am a septuagenarian, about 72 years of age, suffering from various comorbidities including hypertension and cardiac problems etc. I have already exposed my person to some extent on June 25 in my long interaction with you spanning over several hours during the course of the search and recording my statement. Thus, it may not be prudent or desirable to appear in person today and I am sending my authorised representative.”

Deshmukh said he would furnish all information and documents sought by the ED after the agency gives him a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by it in the case. He also said the ED summons “do not clarify” the purpose of his personal appearance.

The ED has summoned Deshmukh last week, following searches at his residence in Nagpur. Deshmukh, however, had sought more time to appear before the agency. Subsequently, the ED issued fresh summons asking him to appear at 11 am today.

The ED has arrested Deshmukh’s private secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde in connection with the case. The agency, in its remand application for the two arrested officials, said over Rs 4 crore collected from bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021 was routed to Anil Deshmukh’s charitable trust in Nagpur, through four shell companies in Delhi.

The agency probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with the CBI probe into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.

In a March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after he was removed as the Mumbai Police chief, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore, including Rs 40-50 crore each month from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ED registered a case against Deshmukh for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification, based on an FIR filed by the CBI in April. The CBI FIR said Deshmukh had used his official position to obtain undue advantage and had also influenced transfers and postings in the Mumbai Police, as alleged by Singh.

Waze is being probed by the NIA for his alleged role in the case related to the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.