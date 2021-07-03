Anil Deshmukh gets ED summons again, asked to appear before agency on July 5

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once issued summons to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, asking him to appear before the agency on July 5 in connection with a money laundering case.

This is the third time the agency has summoned him for questioning in the case. Deshmukh has skipped the summons twice.

Last week, he wrote to the ED expressing his inability to appear in person before the probe agency in connection with a money laundering case, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. The NCP leader has asked the ED to record his statement through an “audio/visual” mode of their choice.

The request, however, has been dismissed by the ED as the agency feels that an accused cannot dictate terms to the investigating officer in a case.

In a letter to the ED, Deshmukh had written, “I am a septuagenarian, about 72 years of age, suffering from various comorbidities including hypertension and cardiac problems etc. I have already exposed my person to some extent on June 25 in my long interaction with you spanning over several hours during the course of the search and recording my statement. Thus, it may not be prudent or desirable to appear in person today and I am sending my authorised representative.”

Deshmukh said he will furnish all information and documents sought by the ED after the agency gives him a copy of the enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the case.

The ED, which arrested Deshmukh’s private secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde, in its remand application said more than Rs 4 crore, collected from bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021, was routed to Deshmukh’s charitable trust in Nagpur through four shell companies in Delhi.

The agency probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with the CBI probe into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.

In his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after he was removed as the Mumbai Police chief, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including the now suspended API Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore, including Rs 40-50 crore each month, from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The ED registered a case against Deshmukh for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification, based on an FIR filed by the CBI in April.

Waze, who has been dismissed from service, is being probed by the NIA for his alleged role in the case related to the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.