Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh in ED custody till November 15

A PMLA court Friday sent former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to further ED custody till November 15. Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 in a money laundering case.

The ED has claimed that Deshmukh, while in office as the state home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” between December 2020 and February 2021 through now-dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount as received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

Deshmukh has denied allegations levelled by the ED, calling it a “witch-hunt”. He has claimed the handling of the case by the investigating agency has been “non-transparent” and “unfair”. In his latest statement released yesterday, Deshmukh said he has always complied with the law of the land however, a false narrative has been created by vested interest against him.