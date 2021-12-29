Mumbai: ED submits supplementary chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday submitted a prosecution complaint (supplementary chargesheet) against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in the money-laundering case filed in connection with alleged bribes collected from bar owners.

Deshmukh was arrested on November 2 by the ED. The central agency had claimed that he was the primary beneficiary of laundering done on the bribe money allegedly collected by dismissed cop Sachin Waze, named as an accused in the previous chargesheet.

The ED alleged that Deshmukh’s family was indirectly controlling or managing the activities of 27 companies used to launder money and that the bribe money was shown as donations made to Deshmukh’s trust ‘Sai Shikshan Sanstha’ by Delhi-based paper companies.



Deshmukh had claimed that the money was loans and CSR received from the companies, the ED alleged.

Deshmukh remains in custody and is yet to file for bail. Two other staffers of Deshmukh — Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde — also remain in custody after a special court denied them bail stating that they had connived with him. Deshmukh had denied the allegations stating that there was no evidence against him.