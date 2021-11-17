Anil Deshmukh case: Maharashtra govt trying to derail probe with belated allegations against Jaiswal, CBI tells HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday opposed the Maharashtra government’s plea seeking the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case pertaining to an FIR registered by the CBI against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and said that the plea was an attempt to scuttle the probe.

The state has sought direction to stay the proceedings arising out of the CBI probe and raised grievance against the summons issued by the agency to state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and DGP Sanjay Pandey, claiming that “highest officers” were being harassed.

The Maharashtra government, while seeking constitution of an SIT under a retired HC judge to probe the case pertaining to an FIR against Deshmukh, had last month said that as CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, also a former DGP of Maharashtra, was part of the Police Establishment Board (PEB) that was overseeing transfer and postings of police officers in question, the central agency cannot conduct an impartial and independent probe.

Also Read | Special court sends Anil Deshmukh to judicial custody till Nov 29

The central agency on Wednesday challenged the maintainability of the plea and said that while Jaiswal was appointed as CBI director in May this year, the state did not raise its objections pertaining to him being part of the decision making body in police transfer before the HC or the Supreme Court in the pleas challenging CBI FIR, which were rejected later, hence the plea was filed belatedly.

A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal on Wednesday was hearing the state’s plea against the CBI probe and summons issued to senior officials.

The case relates to former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, through his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing then home minister Deshmukh of corruption in transfer and postings of police officers. Soon after it completed a preliminary inquiry in the case as per an April 5 HC order, the CBI had booked Deshmukh and other persons on April 21.

After the Mumbai Police issued summons to the CBI director to appear before the BKC cyber police station in connection with an FIR registered into the “illegal” phone tapping and data leak case, the CBI had recently issued summons to Kunte and Pandey, asking them to appear before it.

Senior Counsel Darius Khambata representing Maharashtra government stated that as the CBI probe was affecting the entire state police force, it had filed the plea under the parens patriae (power to protect persons who are unable to act on their own behalf) jurisdiction.

Also Read | Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh in ED custody till November 15

Khambata added that while the state does not want to delay or scuttle the investigation and wants “full, fair and public” probe, the CBI cannot continue with the ‘compromised’ and ‘predetermined’ investigation, as its current director was “party signatory to the minutes of the PEB meetings” and used to oversee transfers and postings of police officers as then state DGP.

However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi for the CBI submitted that the state’s petition was ‘misconceived’ and was on ‘hollow grounds’ to derail the probe. He added that if the state had intended to initiate proceedings to probe allegations by Singh, it would have started it immediately, however it did not do so, leading to the April 5 order initiating a preliminary probe by the CBI.

“It shows there was no intent to investigate or inquire and to punish the wrongdoers. Therefore, the Maharashtra government is least competent by its conduct. It is persistently and rather shamelessly continuing with its endeavour to frustrate (the ongoing probe) and to ensure investigation doesn’t take place,” Lekhi said.

Arguing that state’s plea, with an intention to shield the offenders, had raised ‘belated’ objection against Jaiswal, who had himself sought CID probe, Lekhi said, “It is a make-believe plea with a strategy to target CBI director as state does not want the investigation.” He added that none of the reports had directly or indirectly implicated the former DGP, who is currently the director of CBI, hence the petition was without any merits.

The CBI will continue its submissions on Monday, November 22.