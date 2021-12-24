Anil Deshmukh Money laundering case: Booked by ED, five get bail

December 24, 2021 1:00:08 am
A SPECIAL court on Thursday granted bail to five accused booked by the Enforcement Directorate in the money-laundering case linked to former home minister Anil Deshmukh. Those granted bail are brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain, named in the charge sheet for allegedly being involved in the money transaction to money towards Deshmukh’s trust, chartered accountants Vinod Hassani and Vishal Khatwani, and Kishore Diwani named in the ED prosecution complaint filed in September.
In its complaint, the ED had named 14, including dismissed cop Sachin Waze, Deshmukh’s two staff members Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. The latter two remain in custody. Deshmukh was arrested in November and remains in custody. A prosecution complaint against him is yet to be filed. The ED alleges that bribes were received from bar owners in Mumbai between December 2020 and March 2021 and the money was laundered through shell companies linked to Deshmukh.
