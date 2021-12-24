Anil Deshmukh Money laundering case: Booked by ED, five get bail

A SPECIAL court on Thursday granted bail to five accused booked by the Enforcement Directorate in the money-laundering case linked to former home minister Anil Deshmukh. Those granted bail are brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain, named in the charge sheet for allegedly being involved in the money transaction to money towards Deshmukh’s trust, chartered accountants Vinod Hassani and Vishal Khatwani, and Kishore Diwani named in the ED prosecution complaint filed in September.