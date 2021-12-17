Anil Deshmukh case: ED to question Akola SP G Shreedhar today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will Friday question the Akola Superintendent of Police, G Shreedhar, in connection with its probe into alleged corruption by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in the transfer and postings of police officers in the state.

Shreedhar, an IPS officer, was earlier posted with the State Reserve Police Force in Nagpur. After receiving the ED summons in the case, Shreedhar had said he would co-operate with the agency in its investigation.

On Thursday, the ED questioned and recorded the statement of Rahul Shrirame, who is posted as the DCP Traffic in Pune, in connection with its probe.

The ED is also likely to record the statement of a few other DCP level officers in the coming days, before it files its prosecution complaint/chargesheet against Deshmukh this month.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody after his arrest in the money laundering case by ED on November 2.

The ED’s case against Deshmukh is based on an FIR filed by the CBI on April 21 following a preliminary enquiry into allegations of corruption and bribery levelled against him in a letter sent by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh had resigned as home minister on April 5, hours after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out the enquiry.