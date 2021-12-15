Anil Deshmukh case: Bombay High Court dismisses Maharashtra govt’s plea seeking formation of SIT

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ plea by the Maharashtra government seeking the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) monitored by a retired high court judge to probe the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The court held that the CBI’s contention of the plea being filed by the state government as it did not want the investigation to proceed was not “baseless”.

“To conclude, considering the totality of the circumstances including the conduct of the petitioner as noticed by the judicial orders and manifested from the record, the petitioner is not entitled to any relief in this petition. There is no substance in the contention of the petitioner that the respondent- CBI is disentitled to carry out investigation in the matter. No case is made out for withdrawing the investigation from the respondent- CBI and entrust it to the Special Investigation Team as prayed for,” the Bombay High Court said.

A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal on November 26 concluded the hearing in the state government’s plea seeking transfer of probe to SIT and reserved the verdict.

The state government had raised grievances against summons issued by the agency to then chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and acting DGP Sanjay Pandey, claiming that its “highest officers” were being harassed.

After the Mumbai police had issued summons to the current CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to appear before the BKC cyber police station in connection with an FIR registered into the “illegal” phone tapping and data leak case, the CBI issued summons to Kunte and Pandey, asking them to appear before it regarding the Deshmukh case.

Additional solicitor Generals (ASGs) Aman Lekhi and Anil Singh for the CBI had said that reliefs sought by the Maharashtra government on behalf of its two top officers were without any parens patriae (power to protect persons who are unable to act on their own behalf) jurisdiction.

The central agency added that the state’s contentions against Jaiswal were “misconceived” and were made to “mislead the court” as the officers themselves had not filed the petition in the matter.



Lekhi added that the state’s apprehension that Jaiswal could not oversee the investigation was misplaced, and sought dismissal of the state’s plea, stating that the same is an “attempt to scuttle and derail the probe”.

He added that the CBI investigation was without any malafide and Deshmukh was not being probed because of Jaiswal’s whim but following the April 5 high court order that initiated a preliminary probe against the former home minister.

The central agency also said that while Jaiswal was appointed as the CBI director in May, the state did not raise its objections before the Bombay High Court or the Supreme Court and hence, the plea was filed belatedly.

However, Senior advocate Darius Khambata for the state government had denied the CBI’s contentions and said that while Jaiswal, a former Maharashtra DGP, is going to be a key witness in the case, who took decisions for transfers and postings as a part of Police Establishment Board (PEB), an impartial probe with him not being at the helm of the organisation investigating the case was required to instill confidence in the citizens as per the April 5 high court order that initiated a preliminary probe against Deshmukh.

Denying the CBI’s allegations of a surrogate petition with Deshmukh being the “real actor” behind it, the government said that it is instead “seeking an independent probe and not stalling it”.

Acting DGP Pandey through senior advocate Navroz Seervai denied allegations and challenged the veracity of the transcripts mentioned in the April 19 letter by the former Mumbai police commissioner to the CBI, which allegedly claimed that Pandey tried to advise Singh to withdraw his March 20 letter to the chief minister raising corruption charges against Deshmukh.

The court in its judgment said Subodh Jaiswal had already become the director of the CBI even before the state had filed a plea seeking quashing of portions of CBI FIR and observed: “If not in the high court, at least when the SLP was filed, the petitioner state could have taken this ground before the Supreme Court, but it was not taken.”

“The court will have to take note of this conduct of the state of Maharashtra to bring challenges one after another in context of the argument of the respondent- CBI that sole intention of the Petitioner is to create hurdles in the investigation…We fail to understand how requesting to participate in the investigation would amount to harassment of these two officers,” the high court added.

“After perusal of the investigation papers, we can say that the allegation made by the petitioner that the investigation is being carried out in a mala fide manner is not warranted,” the bench said and returned the progress report in sealed cover submitted by the CBI.

It went on to note: “Therefore, there is no substance in the contention of the petitioner that because Jaiswal is now the director of CBI, respondent CBI is not competent to carry on with the investigation. Tying these facets with the petitioner’s conduct noted earlier, it appears to us that this submission of the state based on the role of Jaiswal is only an attempt by the petitioner to take the investigation somehow away from CBI so that it does not proceed. Apart from being without merit, this challenge based on the role of the Jaiswal lacks bonafide.”

The bench clarified that its observations were not about the conduct of the Maharashtra state in general but made as the state government is a petitioner in the case.