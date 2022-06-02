scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
CBI files chargesheet against Maharashtra ex-minister Deshmukh in bribe case

Further investigation will continue against the NCP leader, Anil Deshmukh, in the case where he is accused of collecting bribes from bars and restaurants through Sachin Waze, the former cop who has been granted a pardon by the court.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 2, 2022 6:39:03 pm
CBI files chargesheet against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others in a corruption case.

Deshmukh and his two staffers, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande, were arrested in April by the CBI. Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze was also arrested in the case. Waze sought a pardon in the case and was granted the relief by the court on Wednesday. He is no longer named an accused in the case and will testify as a prosecution witness for the CBI against the other accused.

A CBI official said further investigation against the NCP leader and the others would continue. The case was based on allegations that Waze was instructed by Deshmukh to collect bribes from bars and restaurants for relaxing their working hours during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The CBI claimed that the bribes were collected by Waze and handed over to Deshmukh through his staff. On the basis of this allegation, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a separate case, alleging that the bribe money had been laundered. Deshmukh had denied the allegations saying that the case resulted out of political vendetta.

He has been behind bars in the ED case since last year.

