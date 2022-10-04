Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh in PMLA case by ED; ex-minister to remain in CBI custody

A single-judge bench of Justice N J Jamadar of the Bombay High Court Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, Deshmukh will continue to stay in CBI custody.

The court asked Deshmukh to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and sureties of the like amount and also put conditions on him for attendance before the trial court and the investigating agency.

A single-judge bench of Justice N J Jamadar of the #BombayHighCourt granted bail plea to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED).Deshmukh was arrested in November, last year. @IndianExpress — Omkar Gokhale (@OmkarGokhale91) October 4, 2022

ED had sought a stay on the operation of order for two weeks stating that the Supreme Court is shut for Dussehra holidays and will reopen Monday, October 10. Deshmukh’s lawyer opposed it and said that the agency can file an appeal in the Supreme Court even during the vacation and it is not the case that the applicant is to come out on bail as he is in custody for a CBI case. The court said the bail order shall become effective from October 13.

“We have held that first the components of credits in Trust do not form proceeds of crime. Third one depends on the statement of Sachin Waze (now dismissed and arrested police officer), which in our discussion falls in favour of applicant (Deshmukh) The benefit of Proviso of section 45 of the PMLA Act is also applicable in the case,” the bench said.

Deshmukh was arrested in November last year by the ED in connection with allegations of money laundering and bribes taken from restaurant and bar owners.

On September 28, Justice Jamadar had concluded a two-day hearing on Deshmukh’s plea and had reserved the order, adding it would be pronounced “as early as possible”.

Noting that the plea was pending before the high court since March 21, the top court had on September 26 directed the high court to decide the same expeditiously.

Deshmukh had moved the high court through advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh, after the special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act court in March rejected his bail plea on the ground that there is prima facie proof to indicate that he had exercised “undue influence” over transfers and postings of police officers.

Advertisement

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari appearing for Deshmukh had also said that his client has been falsely implicated in the case and as 73-year-old Deshmukh has been suffering from various ailments, including lung and spinal disorders, he should be released on bail. Chaudhari had added that it was former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on whose instructions the alleged extortion amount was collected.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh appearing for ED had, however, invoked the Supreme Court’s observation that money laundering was as serious as murder and terrorism and said the “material” against the NCP leader showed his direct involvement and criminality and therefore, he should not be granted relief.

The ED through its affidavit in reply had told the high court that Deshmukh was the “mastermind and brain” in the case and misused his official position to create unaccounted assets. The agency had also said that Deshmukh was not entitled to bail on medical grounds as there is no grievance that he has not been treated for his ailments.

Advertisement

ED had submitted that the statements of witnesses and other evidence showed that the applicant is involved in a money laundering case. ASG Singh argued that the said statements suggested there were meetings between now dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, assistant commissioners Sanjay Patil and Deshmukh’s private assistant Kundan Shinde, where Waze claimed to have been called to collect money from bar owners and thereafter, sent it to the minister. Deshmukh contested the credibility of Waze’s statements.

Singh also said that Deshmukh was not entitled to bail on medical grounds as there is no grievance that he has not been treated for his ailments.

The ED on July 16, last year, had provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.2 crore belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the PMLA in corruption cases.

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount as received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with a CBI probe into former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. The CBI initiated a preliminary probe based on the April 5, 2021 high court order and registered an FIR on April 21, 2021.