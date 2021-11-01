Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh appears before ED after skipping summons

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering and corruption case against him. Deshmukh arrived at the ED office in Mumbai around 12 pm.

Deshmukh had earlier skipped at least four summons by the agency and also moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash these summons.

Ahead of appearing before ED, Deshmukh in a video message said that he has extended his cooperation with the probe. “I have received ED summons and the media has wrongly reported that I am not cooperating with the investigation. After every summon, I informed the ED that my petition is pending before the courts and that I will produce myself before the ED after their outcomes. My staff and my family has always cooperated with the ED during the searches. I have also recorded my statements with the CBI. Today I am appearing before the ED,” he said.

On October 29, the high court refused to quash the ED summons against Deshmukh and directed him to appear before the agency. The court allowed Deshmukh’s lawyer to remain present at a visible distance but beyond audible range during the ED questioning.

The ED probe has claimed that Deshmukh, while in office as the home minister of Maharashtra, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” between December 2020 and February 2021 through now-dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with the CBI probe into former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. The CBI initiated a preliminary probe based on the April 5 HC order and registered FIR on April 21. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.