Angry parents lock up school after zilla parishad ‘fails to employ more teachers’

The school currently has two teachers for more than 100 students, claimed a local resident. (Express photo) The school currently has two teachers for more than 100 students, claimed a local resident. (Express photo)

Angry over lack of teachers in a zilla parishad-run primary school at Karanjote village in Bhiwandi, parents of children attending classes there put a lock on the main gate of the school on September 25. Residents said they took the step after their demands for increasing the number of teachers “fell on deaf ears”. The school currently has two teachers for more than 100 students, claimed a local resident.

Ramesh Jadhaw, father of a six-year-old girl, said: “This is the only school for nearly five villages and adivasi padas. Children come from different villages, travelling several kilometres. However, there is no teacher for them. So what is the point of having a school?”

Jadhaw is one of the many residents, who have been demanding that the school be better equipped to teach over 100 students attending classes there.

“The school conducts classes till standard seven. The headmaster looks after a few standards, but mostly it is just one teacher who teaches all the subjects in all seven standards. How can one person teach so many children?” asked Ashwini Gavle, parent of a seven-year-old.

Parents claimed that even those two teachers are absent on many occasions. “Of the few days that the school was open, the teachers are mostly engaged in either government deputation or training. How are they expected to teach our children?” Gavle added.

Residents of Karanjote village claimed to had written to all senior authorities. “We wrote to the education officer at the zilla parishad multiple times since 2016. Some of us even visited the officer. But nothing changed,” said Sukanya Jadhaw, a local resident.

“In September, the children had hardly a week of school… while the rest of the days were declared holiday. Why is the education department carrying on with this farce? This is not how a school functions,” she added.

On September 25, when the teachers did not turn up at the school, parents took all the children out and put a lock on the front gate of the four-roomed school premises in the middle of the village, sources said. “We won’t let anyone reopen the school unless the number of teachers is increased. Under the Right to Education law, there has to be a teacher for 30 children. We want at least that rule to be followed,” said Krushna Jadhaw, another parent.

Meanwhile, Bhiwandi Zilla Parishad Education Officer Sanjay Thorat said: “There were supposed to be four teachers at the school. There were three earlier, one of whom had been involved in some tussle with the villagers. We have added one teacher to the current situation and the parents have agreed to start the school again from Tuesday. There is a shortage of staff.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App