Anganwadi workers to begin 3-day protest tomorrow over wages, pension

ANGANWADI WORKERS in Maharashtra will be undertaking a three day sit-in protest at Azad Maidan ground from February 23 seeking an increase in their honorarium to up to Rs 15,000 per month along with a monthly pension after retirement. The present honorarium for anganwadi workers and helpers is Rs 8,500 and Rs 4,500 respectively.

Even as anganwadi workers in Delhi have been on strike since January 31, a total of 200 healthcare staffers from the districts of Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and Raigad will be protesting till February 25.

Subsequently, between February 28-March 7, they will hold district-wise agitation in front of the offices of Zilla Parishad and Child development project officers. They have also scheduled a morcha on March 9, close to the state budget on March 11.

“After serving for 25 years, the amount of Rs 1 lakh is too less. Aganwadi workers end up spending it, ending up penniless,” said Kamal Parulekar, secretary, Anganwadi Sevika Union general.