Anganwadi workers call off stir; to continue agitation on district level

THE ANGANWADI workers (AW) who began their three-day protest at Azad maidan on Wednesday, called it off after getting an assurance from the Women and Child Development (WCD) department. However, they will continue with their protest on the district level and also the morcha scheduled on March 9 at Azad maidan.

Late evening, AWs held a meeting with WCD secretary Idzes Kundan who assured them an increase in their honorarium. “Also, they will pay Rs 10,000 to buy new phones which will support the Poshan tracker app,” said Kamal Parulekar, secretary, Anganwadi Sevika Union general. “They also claimed to be in talks with the Centre to add Marathi in the app. We are hopeful,” she added.

Over 200 AWs who participated in the protest complained about insufficient honorarium, the state’s hesitancy to spend money to rent anganwadi centres, and their daily struggle to understand English on the Centralised Poshan tracker.

Krishnabai Vishtari, 65, has worked as an AW for 32 years. In 1989, when she started working as an AW, she got Rs 200 as an honorarium which is now Rs 8,500. Such a low payment has ensured she has no savings despite working hard for over three decade, she said.

Meanwhile, AWs will continue their protest between February 28 and March 7 by holding an agitation in front of the offices of Zilla Parishad and Child development project officers at district-level. “We will also hold our scheduled morcha on March 9,” said Parulekar.

There are around 2.12 lakh AWs in Maharashtra who get Rs 8,500 as honorarium per month while the helpers get Rs 4,500. They are demanding that the honorarium be raised to Rs 15,000.

For over a year, AWs have also been in a tussle with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department over the government’s ‘faulty’ smartphones that don’t support centralised Poshan Tracker app.

Another issue is with the app running only in English which many AWs fail to understand.

They also complained that the ICDS department spends only Rs 700 to rent anganwadi centres. This budget is inadequate to rent in an expensive city like Mumbai.

The situation is worse in areas such as Govandi and Chembur where 80 per cent population lives in slums. “When the rent is not paid for months, we are asked to vacate the centres,”said Sangeeta Kamble, who is an AW in Govandi.

Also, AWs get one time amount of Rs 1 Lakh after retirement. They have demanded 50 per cent of the last withdrawn salary as pension on retirement.