Angadia extortion case: Victims don’t identify 3 arrested police officers

In a setback to the Mumbai Police probe in the angadia extortion case, the victims who were allegedly extorted by the local police did not identify the three accused officers who have been arrested in the case.

Sources said at the Test Identification Parade (TIP) conducted at the Arthur Road jail last month, the angadias could not point out which police officers had collected money from them.

So far, five persons, including three suspended policemen – inspector Om Vangate, assistant inspector Nitin Kadam and sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade, all attached to LT Marg police station – have been arrested in the case. Last week, the police had filed a chargesheet against the three policemen. Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi, a wanted accused in the case, is currently on the run.

“At the TIP conducted earlier this month, the representatives of angadias were taken to Arthur Road jail and asked to identify the three officers who allegedly took money from among several people. The victims claimed that none of those standing before them had collected money from them,” said an officer.

“We had an inkling that the angadias may not want to get involved in the police case and hence, the complainant in the case is the additional commissioner of police (South Region),” the officer added.

The TIP is an important evidence that the prosecution usually presents before a court while making a case against the accused.

The police, however, said that it has enough evidence, including technical and documentary proof that have been mentioned in the chargesheet filed against the three policemen.

An officer said that in a petition filed by Tripathi before the Supreme Court, the address for his communication has been mentioned as Delhi, so a police team will be going to Delhi to look for him.

Apart from the three officers, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has also arrested Tripathi’s brother-in-law and a help working at the residence of his parents. Further, Tripathi’s father has been named as a wanted accused in the case.

The FIR in the case was registered on February 20 based on an inquiry conducted by additional commissioner of police (South Region) following a complaint filed by angadias before then Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.